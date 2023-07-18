Disney Promotes Alexia Quadrani to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

The Walt Disney Company today announced that Alexia Quadrani has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Investor Relations for the company.
- Quadrani most recently served as Disney’s Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.
- Quadrani will continue to serve as Disney’s primary information liaison to the global investment community, while working as a key advisor and resource to the company’s senior management team.
- Quadrani’s responsibilities include:
- Expanding the company’s relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts, and investors worldwide.
- Providing input on the company’s financial reporting activities.
- Managing stock share administration.
- Leading ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focused investors.
- Prior to joining Disney last year, Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for 14 years.
- Her coverage included entertainment, advertising and video game stocks.
- Quadrani joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had served as Senior Managing Director since 1997.
- She was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst for more than 20 years.
- Quadrani holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.