Hulu Shares First Look at Onyx Collective’s “The Other Black Girl”

Hulu has revealed a first look at their upcoming Onyx Collective Original series The Other Black Girl, based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' best selling novel.

The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl will premiere on September 13th, only on Hulu.

The Other Black Girl Cast:

Sinclair Daniel – “Nella Rogers”

Ashleigh Murray – “Hazel-May McCall”

Brittany Adebumola – “Malaika”

Hunter Parrish – “Owen”

Eric McCormack – “Richard Wagner”

Bellamy Young – “Vera Parini”

