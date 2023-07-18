New Trailer for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Debuts Ahead of Next Week’s Theatrical Release

Walt Disney Studios has released one more trailer for Haunted Mansion ahead of the new film’s theatrical release next Friday.
- The new trailer sees the “Dream Team” assembled as the stars of the film come together to investigate this mysterious mansion.
- We also get a good look at the iconic stretching room in action in the film as well as a good look at Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost.
- Check out the new trailer for Disney’s Haunted Mansion below:
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.