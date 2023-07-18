New Trailer for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Debuts Ahead of Next Week’s Theatrical Release

Walt Disney Studios has released one more trailer for Haunted Mansion ahead of the new film’s theatrical release next Friday.

The new trailer sees the “Dream Team” assembled as the stars of the film come together to investigate this mysterious mansion.

We also get a good look at the iconic stretching room in action in the film as well as a good look at Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost.

Check out the new trailer for Disney’s Haunted Mansion below:

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: