Peter Pan and Captain Hook Revealed as Disney Treasure Stern Character Sculptures

Disney Cruise Line has revealed that Peter Pan and Captain Hook will be the stern figures on the upcoming Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney Cruise Line shared an artist rendering of the ship’s stern for the very first time.

For 25 years, each ship in the fleet has been adorned with characters from beloved Disney stories. The Disney Treasure will follow this tradition with its own signature character sculptures that honor the ship’s motif of adventure, Peter Pan and Captain Hook.

Harnessing the power of Tinker Bell’s pixie dust, Peter Pan will levitate next to the Disney Treasure to add the finishing touch to the ship’s stern filigree. Meanwhile, Peter Pan’s longtime rival, Captain Hook can be seen leaning out a porthole with a vengeful expression on his face. Paintbrush and paint bucket in hand, Peter Pan sports a mischievous grin as he glances back at Captain Hook, who is dripping in yellow paint.

More About the Disney Treasure:

At the D23 Expo in 2022, it was revealed that the Disney Treasure will be designed with a brand-new motif unlike anything Disney Cruise Line has done before. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for epic experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, Aladdin.

The signature atrium character statue – a Disney Cruise Line tradition – will feature Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

Following the Disney Wish, which set sail last July, the Disney Treasure is the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024.