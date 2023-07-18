Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Decades 1970s and Haunted Mansion

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-ninth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and delivers a special Disney100 selection and Haunted Mansion designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Are you ready to update your pin board? shopDisney has some new designs to add to your collection that are themed to Pete’s Dragon and the Haunted Mansion.

and the Haunted Mansion. The Disney100 celebration continues with the Decades Collection – 1970s that includes a special three pin set showcasing Elliott the dragon from Pete’s Dragon.

For fans who want to bring elements of Disney Parks to their memorabilia, the latest Haunted Mansion selections are a scream and will delight you to the bones!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Welcome back to Pin-Tastic Tuesday! Today, shopDisney is exploring the 1970s with the latest Decades Collection pins themed to Pete’s Dragon. Aside from the D100 design there are two Haunted Mansion pins (attraction, not the movie) and a blind box series featuring the residents of the spooky abode.

Disney100

Elliott Pin Set – Pete’s Dragon – Disney100 – Limited Release – $29.99

Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota Pin – The Haunted Mansion – $14.99

The Haunted Mansion Mini Jumbo Pin – Limited Release – $29.99

The Haunted Mansion Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $17.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from eight designs including: The Caretaker, The Bride and Hitchhiking Ghosts (grouped: Ezra, Phineas and Gus) plus five individual Singing Busts (Rollo Rumkin, Uncle Theodore, Cousin Algernon, Ned Nub and Phineas P. Pock)

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!