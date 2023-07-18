BoxLunch Flash Sale! Save Up to 60% on Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Favorites Sitewide

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale at BoxLunch! Today only guests can take 30%-60% off a sitewide on an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more!

Happy Tuesday! How about pausing for a few minutes and treating yourself to a shopping spree at BoxLunch?! Today only guests can save big sitewide with amazing discounts up to 60% off.

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this flash sale.

Best of all, there’s no code needed and you can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

Some of our favorites include the Fox and the Hound Floral dress, Chef Colette ( Ratatouille ) Funko soda, Oogie Boogie Operation game and Finding Nemo pin, but there’s still so much more to check out!

Operation: Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Edition Board Game

Disney Pixar Finding Nemo Squirt & Nemo Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko SODA Disney Pixar Ratatouille Chef Colette Vinyl Figure

Disney The Fox and the Hound Floral Character Allover Print Tank Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Lilo & Stitch Inner Tubing Sunshade – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Chibi R2-D2 Tie-Dye Crew Socks – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney A Goofy Movie Spoonerville Mini Backpack with Sound – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Pixar Brave Bear Brothers Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Princess Climbing Castle Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Hercules The Muses Retractable Lanyard – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Hand Cream & Hand Wash Set

Flash Sale discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

