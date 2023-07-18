San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Bitty Boomer X-Men Speakers Open for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The X-Men might be celebrating the 60th anniversary this year, but San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is excited for the upcoming X-Men ‘97 animated series coming to Disney+! Bitty Boomers has two exclusive speakers debuting at the convention that will be available exclusively from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In the days leading up to SDCC, many brands are introducing awesome convention exclusives that will be available on the show floor but also at select retailers.

Among the new collectibles launching this summer are X-Men themed from Bitty Boomers that not only feature Wolverine and Cyclops in their yellow and blue suits, but is inspired by the upcoming Disney+ series X-Men ‘97!

These mini bluetooth speakers might be small in stature, but they’re big in sound and they can easily be carried in your pocket or strapped to a backpack or gym bag. Just imagine being able to listen to the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song everywhere you go!

theme song everywhere you go! Bitty Boomers are packed with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which includes faster transmission and less power consumption.

They have a 30 ft. wireless range and over 4 hours of music time on a single charge (micro USB charging cable included). Each speaker measures 2-inches tall and weighs only 1/4 of a pound.

The speakers can be used alone or you can connect 2 Bitty Boomers together** to enjoy a true wireless stereo experience that will blow your mind!

The X-Men Bitty Boomers will debut first at SDCC at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343 and sell for $19.99.

Entertainment Earth is also accepting pre-orders now

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

X-Men Cyclops Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker – Exclusive – $19.99

X-Men Wolverine Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker – Exclusive – $19.99

**Due to internal upgrades late last year, certain Bitty Boomers may not be able to sync to other Bitty Boomers.

The speakers can be used alone or paired for surround sound in your favorite music space.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!