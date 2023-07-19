American Heartland Theme Park and Resort Announced to Open 2026 in Oklahoma

An exciting new development has come in the world of theme parks – as a new theme park called American Heartland, designed by 20+ former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers, has been announced to be coming to Oklahoma in 2026.

Oklahoma state and local officials joined American Heartland leadership to announce American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

The development will be built in phases starting with a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open phase one in spring 2025 and a world-class theme park and resort scheduled to open in 2026.

American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, which is comparable to the size of the Magic Kingdom Disneyland

The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.

The 125-acre theme park will feature a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story. Families will find thrilling rides and heartwarming shows as they discover Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground

The development will also include a top-tier 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

Led by Executive Producer Steve Hedrick, the design team is made up of the world’s best theme park designers including 20+ former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers. Design firms include THG, FORREC and Cuningham, whose portfolios feature the world’s foremost theme park brands including Six Flags, Disney Parks and Universal Studios.