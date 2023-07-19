“Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Finally Arrives on Disney+

A month on from its initial intended release, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally arrived on Disney+.

Originally intended to arrive June 14th on Disney+, an unknown delay caused the latest addition of Marvel Studios Assembled to be delayed until today, July 19th.

to be delayed until today, July 19th. Marvel fans can experience the making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in Marvel Studios Assembled , now streaming on Disney+.

Here's a short trailer for the new behind-the-scenes documentary:

Experience the making of Quantumania 🐜 Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mKbpleCCDC — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) July 19, 2023

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.