D23 Hosting Gold Member Advanced Screenings of “Haunted Mansion”

D23 Gold Members are invited to join the 999 happy haunts for special advanced screenings of Haunted Mansion all across the nation.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members across the country are offered the “chilling challenge” to join fellow fans and playful spirits to preview this movie before it opens in theaters nationwide.
- This special screening experience will take place at the following nationwide locations. All screenings will take place on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023.
- Los Angeles, CA – AMC Century 15, 7:30 p.m. PT
- New York, NY – AMC Empire 25, 7 p.m. ET
- San Francisco, CA – AMC Kabuki 8, 7 p.m. PT
- Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21, 7 p.m. CST
- Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill 24, 7 p.m. ET
- Seattle, WA – AMC Pacific Place, 7 p.m. PT
- Boston, MA – AMC Boston Commons 19, 7 p.m. ET
- Atlanta, GA – Regal Atlantic Station 18, 7 p.m. ET
- Phoenix, AZ – Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101, 7 p.m. PT
- Salt Lake City, UT – Megaplex Theatres – Jordan Commons, 7 p.m. MST
- Orlando, FL – AMC Altamonte 18, 7 p.m. ET
- Austin, TX – Regal Gateway 16, 7 p.m. CST
- Raleigh, NC – Regal Brier Creek 14, 7 p.m. ET
- Be advised, as of publish time, the screenings in Los Angeles and Orlando are sold out.
- Tickets are free to D23 Gold Members, who may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest.
- Tickets are now available and can be accessed through this link.
About Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.