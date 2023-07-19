D23 Hosting Gold Member Advanced Screenings of “Haunted Mansion”

D23 Gold Members are invited to join the 999 happy haunts for special advanced screenings of Haunted Mansion all across the nation.

D23 Gold Members across the country are offered the “chilling challenge” to join fellow fans and playful spirits to preview this movie before it opens in theaters nationwide.

This special screening experience will take place at the following nationwide locations. All screenings will take place on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023. Los Angeles, CA – AMC Century 15, 7:30 p.m. PT New York, NY – AMC Empire 25, 7 p.m. ET San Francisco, CA – AMC Kabuki 8, 7 p.m. PT Chicago, IL – AMC River East 21, 7 p.m. CST Philadelphia, PA – AMC Cherry Hill 24, 7 p.m. ET Seattle, WA – AMC Pacific Place, 7 p.m. PT Boston, MA – AMC Boston Commons 19, 7 p.m. ET Atlanta, GA – Regal Atlantic Station 18, 7 p.m. ET Phoenix, AZ – Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101, 7 p.m. PT Salt Lake City, UT – Megaplex Theatres – Jordan Commons, 7 p.m. MST Orlando, FL – AMC Altamonte 18, 7 p.m. ET Austin, TX – Regal Gateway 16, 7 p.m. CST Raleigh, NC – Regal Brier Creek 14, 7 p.m. ET

Be advised, as of publish time, the screenings in Los Angeles and Orlando are sold out.

Tickets are free to D23 Gold Members, who may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest.

Tickets are now available and can be accessed through this link

