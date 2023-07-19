Disneyland Paris Debuts New Exclusive Disney Newport Bay Club Merchandise

Disney Fans around the globe have their favorite hotels when visiting Disney destinations, and now fans of Disney Newport Bay Club at Disneyland Paris can get some exclusive merchandise the next time they visit the resort.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland Paris Resort

These special items, branded with the hotel’s insignia, are now available exclusively in the resort’s Bay Boutique.

As of press time, the prices for these items are as follows: Peluche 30€, Bowl 15€, Mug 22€ , Mickey Helmsman collector's figurine (height: 15 cm) 49€.

Guests visiting Disney Newport Bay Club will find a celebration of all things sea-faring as they set a course for relaxation and enjoy the atmosphere of a 1920s New England mansion on the shores of Lake Disney, only a few steps away from Disneyland Paris.

There, they can sail back in time to the lakeside holiday homes of the 1870s and enjoy a taste of the yacht club lifestyle. Disney Newport Bay Club is a Cape Cod-style mansion set by the peaceful waters of Lake Disney, and it's awash with maritime charm. It even has its own lighthouse.

Inside you'll find plenty of opportunities to relax in the welcoming ambiance of a New England sailing club. As well as a choice of restaurants and the Captain's Quarters bar. Guests will also find a swimming pool, sauna, whirlpool bath and fitness room.

Originally opened with the Disneyland Paris resort in 1992, when it was known as Euro Disney, the hotel was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects , who had previously designed two similar hotels which opened two years prior to the Newport Bay Club – Disney's Beach Club Resort and its adjacent Disney's Yacht Club Resort – which share the late 19th century New England nautical theme at the Walt Disney World Resort.