Disney Music Releases “Disney Peaceful: Ambient” With Ocean-Themed Tunes To Relax To

Disney Music has just dropped a new album that will allow fans to chill with relaxing and peaceful ambient (not to mention ocean-themed) music with Disney Peaceful: Ambient.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music has revealed that as of today, a new album featuring favorite Disney songs is now available to stream on Spotify.
- The album, Disney Peaceful: Ambient, allows fans to listen to chill versions of favorite Disney tunes from Moana and The Little Mermaid.
- Interestingly, “Ambient” must also mean “ocean-themed”, as every song featured is from an ocean-based Walt Disney Animation Studios or Pixar Animation Studios film, with the entire album featuring songs and scores from the aforementioned Moana and The Little Mermaid, wrapping up with pieces from Finding Nemo.
- Though the original Tweet announcing the availability of the album specifically mentions Spotify, it can also be found on Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.
Track Listing:
- How Far I’ll Go
- You’re Welcome
- Where You Are
- We Know The Way
- I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)
- Know Who You Are
- Part of Your World
- Under The Sea
- Kiss The Girl
- Les Poissons
- Fathoms Below
- Daughters of Triton
- Nemo Egg (Main Title)
- Wow
- Finding Nemo
- Field Trip
- Haiku
- The Little Clownfish From the Reef
- Mr. Ray, Scientist
