Disney Music Releases “Disney Peaceful: Ambient” With Ocean-Themed Tunes To Relax To

Disney Music has just dropped a new album that will allow fans to chill with relaxing and peaceful ambient (not to mention ocean-themed) music with Disney Peaceful: Ambient.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music has revealed that as of today, a new album featuring favorite Disney songs is now available to stream on Spotify.

The album, Disney Peaceful: Ambient, allows fans to listen to chill versions of favorite Disney tunes from Moana and The Little Mermaid .

Interestingly, "Ambient" must also mean "ocean-themed", as every song featured is from an ocean-based Walt Disney Animation Studios or Pixar Animation Studios film, with the entire album featuring songs and scores from the aforementioned Moana and The Little Mermaid, wrapping up with pieces from Finding Nemo.

Track Listing:

How Far I’ll Go

You’re Welcome

Where You Are

We Know The Way

I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)

Know Who You Are

Part of Your World

Under The Sea

Kiss The Girl

Les Poissons

Fathoms Below

Daughters of Triton

Nemo Egg (Main Title)

Wow

Finding Nemo

Field Trip

Haiku

The Little Clownfish From the Reef

Mr. Ray, Scientist