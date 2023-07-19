Gear Up for “Star Wars: Ahsoka” with Hasbro’s New Line of Toys, Lightsaber Set for Kids

In just a few weeks, Disney+ will invite audiences to join Ahsoka Tano on her journey in the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Hasbro is getting in on the fun too with a new line of toys for younger fans inspired by Ahsoka and the upcoming series.

What’s Happening:

Young Star Wars

This summer and fall, fans will be able to acquire an Ahsoka figure, electronic mask, and a Lightsaber Forge Masterworks set that encourages imagination and individuality.

The line up is designed for kids as young as 4 years old and further builds on the lore of the Star Wars saga so that growing padawans can find the path that’s right for them.

All items will be available this summer first at Target and then at most major retailers. The Lightsaber Forge Masterworks set will be exclusive to Target.

Prices range from $29.99-$49.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

STAR WARS GALACTIC ACTION AHSOKA TANO FIGURE

Features sounds, lights, and phrase combinations such as, "Surrender or face the consequences," "Trust your instincts," and "May the Force be with you."

Ages 4 & up

Approx. Retail Price: $29.99

Available this Summer exclusively at Target and then available this Fall at most major retailers.

Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC MASK

Push the button on the side of the mask for sound effects and entertainment-inspired phrases like, “May the Force be with you,” and “I sense much fear in you.”

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available this Summer at Target and then this Fall at other major retailers

Requires 2 AAA batteries [not included]

This Lightsaber toy comes with 8 parts, including 2 extendable white blades so kids can create both of Ahsoka Tano’s Lightsabers, then connect them together to make one ultimate Ahsoka Lightsaber. Additional pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, for more mix-and-match fun so kids can create, customize and master thousands of combinations! Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE ULTIMATE AHSOKA MASTERWORKS SET

Includes 2 Lightsaber blades, 2 caps, 1 cover, 1 core, 1 combined cover & core, and 1 connector.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available this Summer exclusively at Target

