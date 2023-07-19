New Series of Bounty Collection and Lightsaber Forge Toys Coming This Fall from Hasbro

There’s never a bad time for adventure and pretend play, especially when it’s inspired by Star Wars! This fall Hasbro is bringing young fans a new series of toys in their Lightsaber Forge and Bounty Collection lines and they’re sharing a first look at what’s on the horizon.

With its cool characters and rich lore, Star Wars is for everyone who loves a good galactic story. But better than a story is playtime and Hasbro has plenty of fun offerings coming soon that young fans will adore.

The popular Lightsaber Forge line is introducing two new designs themed to Ahsoka Tano and the Darksaber; while their Bounty Collection is up to Series 7 and presents 6 more adorable figures.

The toys are slated to hit retailers this fall with most items available and your favorite stores, while the Ahsoka Lightsaber Forge toy will be exclusive to Target.

Prices range from $8.99-$49.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Lightsaber Forge

The Masterwork Lightsabers come with several parts, including extendable blades, caps, cores, and more. Additional pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, for more mix-and-match fun so kids can create, customize and master thousands of combinations! Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE ULTIMATE AHSOKA MASTERWORKS SET

Includes 2 Lightsaber blades, 2 caps, 1 cover, 1 core, 1 combined cover & core, and 1 connector.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available this Summer exclusively at Target

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE MANDALORIAN MASTERWORKS SET

Includes 1 Darksaber blade, 1 vibro-blade, 1 bayonet piece, 1 core, 1 connector, and 1 combined emitter & connector

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available this Fall at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Bounty Collection

Series 7 of Hasbro's Star Wars The Bounty Collection is here and filled with adorable mini action figures in fun poses. The 2.25-inch figures are cute as can be and makes a great gift for kids ages 4 years and up. Collect all 6 figures in Series 7 featuring characters like Baby Ahsoka, Chopper, BB-8 and Grogu in fun poses. Sold separately. Subject to availability.

Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, GROGU LIGHTSABER INSPECTION

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, GROGU FROGGY FORCE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers.

Often found in the grassy plains of the Outer Rim planet, Loth-cats are small, temperamental creatures with sharp teeth and claws.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, LOTH-CAT GROWLS

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers.

Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, BABY AHSOKA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers.

Chopper is the resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat, even though he doesn’t always want to.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, PUZZLED CHOPPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers.

A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-Wing in working order.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 7, BB-8 BUDDY

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available this Fall at most major retailers.

