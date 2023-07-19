Preview night of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. While the ongoing writers and actors strikes will make elements of this event different, one thing remains the same: the show floor! Let’s take a look at what fans of a galaxy far, far away can find in the Star Wars booth.

One of the highlights is Rosario Dawson’s screen-used costume as Ahsoka.

More props and maquettes from Star Wars: Ahsoka are featured throughout the booth.

A couple more lightsaber hilts, those of Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll, Sabine Wren, and of course, Ahsoka Tano herself.

Sabine Wren’s helmet is also on display.

The beloved droid CHOPPER has made the jump to live-action in Ahsoka, and a prop is on display in the booth.

Also making the jump to live-action are the extremely cute Loth-Cats.

Artwork from the upcoming series is also on display.

Perhaps the main feature of the booth is a reproduction of Sabine Wren’s painting of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, first featured in that show’s finale – which will also make an appearance in Ahsoka.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.