Superior Spider-Man Returns for a Spectacular 10th Anniversary Story

The spider-team that redefined the Amazing Spider-Man will reunite to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation in Superior Spider-Man Returns #1.

What’s Happening:

Superior Spidey creators Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman will be joined by superstar artists Mark Bagley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Humberto Ramos to deliver a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others in this giant-sized one-shot.

creators Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman will be joined by superstar artists Mark Bagley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Humberto Ramos to deliver a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others in this giant-sized one-shot. The era of Superior Spider-Man that kicked off when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped his mind into Peter Parker’s body was a mega hit with fans in 2013. Determined to prove himself better in every single way, Doc Ock ruthlessly made his way through Spider-Man’s legendary rogues' gallery, shocking fellow heroes with his violent approach to crime fighting before learning harsh lessons about great responsibility. Did Doc Ock have his fill of the web-head lifestyle or is ready to trade in his metal arms and be the smartest, strongest super hero in the Marvel

Stay tuned for more Superior Spider-Man news to be revealed later this week at San Diego Comic-Con.

What They’re Saying: