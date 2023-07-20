BoxLunch Exclusive Jackets and Jerseys – Assemble Your Team with Trendy Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Styles

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out the line up of jackets and jerseys you’ll proudly wear whether at home or your favorite Disney park.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to fashions like shirts, shocks, shoes, and even pajamas. But what about jackets and team jerseys? Sure there are plenty of those too, and you can find the best selection at BoxLunch! These exclusives span Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises and help fans to bring a bit of youthful energy to their look.

Fans setting off on their own adventures can dress for the journey with an Indiana Jones overshirt that’s part clothing, part outerwear and rugged enough for any treasure hunt.

Our Universe Indiana Jones Patch Utility Overshirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Fans looking for a stylish varsity jacket can embrace the classic look while showing off their playful side with Winnie the Pooh or Jack Skellington. For something a bit more serious, the Star Wars denim option will do the the trick.

Disney Winnie the Pooh Pooh & Friends Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Playing Cards Embroidered Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Logo Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

If rain is often in your forecast or it’s a particularly windy day these color block windbreakers are sure to be hit! Spider-Man stars in a yellow, blue, and red color scheme; while Darth Vader brings his presence to a simple black and white design.

Marvel Spider-Man Hang in There Color Block Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Emblem Windbreaker – BoxLunch Exclusive

I know, I know it looks like Lightning McQueen, but it’s not! This cool racing jacket is all about Stitch! We love the red, orange, and yellow stacked colors, and checkered flags around the sleeves are a nice touch. Notice the patches lining the front that point to Stitch's alien life (626) and the place on Earth he now calls home, Hawai’i.

Disney Lilo & Stitch The Red One Racing Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

In addition to jackets, BoxLunch has sports jerseys for basketball, baseball and hockey that are inspired by characters and factions instead of traditional sports teams. Superstar Powerline (A Goofy Movie) brings his brand of flair to a black and yellow sleeveless jersey, while Hades (Hercules) celebrates his underworld status in all black.

Disney A Goofy Movie Powerline Basketball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Hercules God of the Underworld Basketball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Let’s hear it for the home team! Assemble your crew with a classic white and blue pinstripe top inspired by the Avengers…or turn to the dark side with this Sith shirt that’s a Force on its own!

Marvel Captain America Striped Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Sith Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Whether guarding the net or moving the puck, your recreational or street hockey team will turn heads in these authentic looking jerseys. Jack Skellington leads his team with a white, orange, and black number that’s perfect for halloween and beyond! Oh and our favorite father figure Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) brings his serious attitude to a classy jersey featuring various shades of brown. So go Skeletons and Mythosaurs, I guess….

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Hockey Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars The Mandalorian Din Djarin Hockey Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

