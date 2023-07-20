“Haunted Mansion” Doom Buggy Pedicabs Offer Free Rides to San Diego Comic-Con Attendees

In a genius bit of marketing, Disney is offering San Diego Comic-Con attendees free rides on a Doom Buggy around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in promotion of the Haunted Mansion movie.
Convention attendees can hop on board a Doom Buggy pedicab outside the San Diego Convention Center for a free ride into the nearby Gaslamp Quarter. Of course, our reporters had to partake, enjoying a fun ride aboard a Doom Buggy.
About Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th.