“Haunted Mansion” Doom Buggy Pedicabs Offer Free Rides to San Diego Comic-Con Attendees

In a genius bit of marketing, Disney is offering San Diego Comic-Con attendees free rides on a Doom Buggy around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in promotion of the Haunted Mansion movie.

Convention attendees can hop on board a Doom Buggy pedicab outside the San Diego Convention Center for a free ride into the nearby Gaslamp Quarter. Of course, our reporters had to partake, enjoying a fun ride aboard a Doom Buggy.

To promote #HauntedMansion the pedicabs are giving free rides around the Gaslamp district for #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/qTzMRIkHgg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 20, 2023

