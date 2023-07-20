Zed and Addison Share an “Endless Summer” in “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series”

Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES are getting animated, and we’re getting a first look at a song from the upcoming ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.

What’s Happening:

Zed and Addison make a wish that summer would NEVER end, but when their wish comes true, their summer dream turns into a nightmare. That leads them into a performance of “Endless Summer,” which you can preview in the video below.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts is an animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit ZOMBIES franchise.

is an animated short-form series that continues the adventures of fan favorites Zed, Addison and the Seabrook crew from the hit franchise. The shorts, which keep the spirit and jam-packed music of the movies, find the friends encountering new monsters — a carnivorous plant monster, horrifying mega-cricket and even evil clones — while dealing with school and new experiences like a never-ending summer time loop.

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as Seabrook’s star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple, Zed and Addison.

Reprising their roles are Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza as werewolves Wynter, Willa and Wyatt; Carla Jeffery and Trevor Tordjman as cheerleaders Bree and Bucky; Jonathan Langdon as Coach; James Godfrey and Kylee Russell as zombies Bonzo and Eliza; and Terry Hu as outer space alien A-Spen.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts premieres Friday, July 21st on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, DisneyNow and thereafter on Disney+