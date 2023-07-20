Today Only! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Summer is here and so are the savings at shopDisney! Not only are there discounts on clothing, accessories, and swimwear, but free Free Shipping on any size order is back. Today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Go ahead, treat yourself to something fun! Newly launched Haunted Mansion merch is in stock along with the latest Disney100 Decades Collection themed to the 1970s; and don’t forget to check out what’s on sale so you can maximize your savings.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Peter Pan Pullover Hoodie for Kids
Pirates of the Caribbean Prison Dog with Keys Vinyl Figure by Joey Chou
Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion Weighted Throw
Hitchhiking Ghosts Doom Buggy Pet Bed – The Haunted Mansion
The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women
Madame Leota Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Haunted Mansion
Disney100
Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100
Mickey Mouse "Steamboat Willie" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Disney100
The Aristocats Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Miss Bianca, Bernard and Evinrude Plush Set – The Rescuers – Disney100
Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Time Flies: Celebrating 100 Years" Lithograph – Cast Member Exclusive
Sale
Jasmine Magic Carpet Wheelchair Wrap – Aladdin
Luisa Loungefly Mini Backpack – Encanto
Toy Story Summer Splash Swim Trunks for Boys
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse and Friends Reusable Food Storage Bag Set
Ariel Funko Pop! Vinyl – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
Disneyland Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Lunch Box
