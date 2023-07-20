Today Only! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Summer is here and so are the savings at shopDisney! Not only are there discounts on clothing, accessories, and swimwear, but free Free Shipping on any size order is back. Today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Go ahead, treat yourself to something fun! Newly launched Haunted Mansion merch is in stock along with the latest Disney100 Decades Collection themed to the 1970s; and don’t forget to check out what’s on sale so you can maximize your savings.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Beaker Mug – The Muppets

Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Kids – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Daisy Duck Glass

Peter Pan Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Pirates of the Caribbean Prison Dog with Keys Vinyl Figure by Joey Chou

Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion Weighted Throw

Hitchhiking Ghosts Doom Buggy Pet Bed – The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women

Madame Leota Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Haunted Mansion

Disney100

Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100

Mickey Mouse "Steamboat Willie" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Disney100

The Aristocats Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Miss Bianca, Bernard and Evinrude Plush Set – The Rescuers – Disney100

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Time Flies: Celebrating 100 Years" Lithograph – Cast Member Exclusive

Sale

Jasmine Magic Carpet Wheelchair Wrap – Aladdin

Luisa Loungefly Mini Backpack – Encanto

Toy Story Summer Splash Swim Trunks for Boys

Mirabel Plush Doll – Encanto

Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey Mouse and Friends Reusable Food Storage Bag Set

Ariel Funko Pop! Vinyl – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

Moana Bucket Hat for Adults

Disneyland Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Lunch Box

