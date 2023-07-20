Lucasfilm Sued Over Backpack Worn in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Lucasfilm is caught in a legal battle between two clothing companies over a backpack worn by Indiana Jones in the latest film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Frost River filed a lawsuit in federal court against Lucasfilm, accusing the company of using its products in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny without permission, as well as passing off its signature backpacks as a competitors’ product in a “deceptive marketing campaign.”
- “This lawsuit concerns two corporate juggernauts, Filson and Lucasfilm, exploiting the hard work and intellectual property of Frost River, a small American company,” states the complaint.
- In the movie, Indiana Jones is seen wearing a bag featuring a knapsack design and drawstring-topped main compartment with a flap cover.
- Frost River alleges that the product is theirs, and that Lucasfilm did not obtain permission to use it.
- Instead, the studio removed identifying marks on the bag in violation of a federal trademark law.
- As part of its marketing for the movie, Lucasfilm authorized Filson to run a co-branded campaign to promote the movie and the clothing company’s products, according to the suit.
- Frost River says the marketing is intended to trick consumers into believing that the bags seen in the movie and advertisements are sold by Filson.
- The complaint claims a violation of the Lanham Act, a federal trademark law.