Photos: New LEGO Star Wars Sets Previewed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage continues with a look at some new LEGO Star Wars sets on display on the show floor.

We’ll begin with the Yavin 4 Rebel Base, which will be released on August 1st for $169.99.

Inspired by the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle set features Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Huyang and Baylan Skoll. It will be released on September 1st for $79.99.

Earlier in Ahsoka’s timeline, we have the 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack coming August 1st for $19.99.

The Spider Tank also releases August 1st, at a price of $49.99.

If you ever wanted to build Chewbacca out of LEGO bricks, well here’s your chance! The Brick Built Chewbacca releases September 1st for $199.99.

Another set from Ahsoka is the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter, coming September 1st for $109.99

Finally, the Ghost & Phantom II from Star Wars Rebels features new members of the team, likely to be featured in Ahsoka. The set releases September 1st and retails for $159.99.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.