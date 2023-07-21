Enjoy Big Savings at BoxLunch with Limited Time Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale

Is it time for a Disney-themed shopping spree? Over at BoxLunch guests can take advantage of the Buy One Get One 50% Off sale that’s happening sitewide…but hurry this deal is only around for a limited time!

Fashionistas looking for some new Disney merchandise to add to their collections will want to swing by BoxLunch to check out the Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale that’s happening right now!

This incredible deal is available sitewide so that guests can secure a wealth of apparel, home goods, kitchen essentials, accessories and collectibles featuring their favorite fandoms.

Best of all, there’s no code needed and you can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

Some of our favorites include the Sword in the Stone Loungefly pin, Claw Machine Popcorn Maker, and Gravity Falls cosmetic bag set, but there’s still so much more to check out!

Loungefly Disney The Sword in the Stone Merlin Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Pixar Character Bicycle Blind Box Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Winnie the Pooh Botanical Portrait Tab Journal

Her Universe Disney Encanto Floral Allover Print Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mulan Floral Icons Allover Print Wrap Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Claw Machine Popcorn Maker

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series Angel & Stitch Jack-O-Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series Angel & Stitch Color Change Carnival Cup Set

Disney Minnie Mouse Portrait Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Gravity Falls Mabel Icons Cosmetic Bag Set

BOGO discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Promotional price will be applied at time of checkout online.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

