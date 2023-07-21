“GMA3” Guest List: Steve Aoki, Penn & Teller and More to Appear Week of July 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 24th-28th:

Monday, July 24 Prime Playlist Series: Phil Lipof goes behind the scenes with DJ Steve Aoki Haley Sacks aka Mrs. Dow Jones (Financial influencer) Conrad Ricamora (Broadway’s Here Lies Love )

Tuesday, July 25 Sean Bankhead and Laurieann Gibson (Choreographers) Chef Frank Olivieri (Cheesesteak demonstration)

Wednesday, July 26 Dr. Morgan Cutlip ( Love Your Kids Without Losing Yourself ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 27 Milly Almodovar (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Penn & Teller on their Las Vegas residency

Friday, July 28 ABC News multiplatform reporter Jaclyn Lee on wedding expenses Alisa Keeton ( The Body Revelation ) Chat and performance by Fitz and the Tantrums



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.