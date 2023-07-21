Think Tink! New Tinker Bell Collection from Harveys Spotlights the Perfect Pixie

Harveys is encouraging Dinsey fans to think Tink with their latest collection of bags and accessories. That’s because the brand is spotlighting everyone’s favorite sprite Tinker Bell with her very own series that’s as charming and sassy as the miniature fairy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Harveys has turned to the animated classic Peter Pan to inspire a new assortment of fashion accessories Disney fans will adore.

While the beloved film is celebrating its 70th anniversary, Harveys is emphasizing the spirited Tinker Bell with a look all her own. Their signature seatbelt bags now feature a Tinker Bell pattern with the winged pixie striking several poses and surrounded (naturally) by pixie dust. She’s set against a black background so that her colorful look truly stands out.

The collection includes Tote Bags, crossbody bags, wallet, carrying straps, and a key chain. There's also a companion pattern used for the lining featuring a mint green background with Tinker Bell text, flowers, and her silhouette. Guests can purchase a tote, and zip and go pouch set in this design too!

The Tinker Bell Collection is available now directly through Harveys

Links to the individual styles can be found below.

*Select patterns have sold out, however guests can sign up for email notification when items are back in stock.*

Classic Wallet | Disney Tinkerbell – $114.00

Medium Foldover Crossbody | Disney Tinkerbell – $168.00

Mini Streamline Tote | Disney Tinkerbell – $168.00

Wanderer | Disney Tinkerbell – $218.00

Zip n Go Pouch Set | Disney Tinkerbell – $48.00

Shopper Tote | Disney Tinkerbell – $34.00

Lantern | Disney Tinkerbell – $158.00

Click n Carry | Disney Tinkerbell – $48.00

Keychain | Disney Tinkerbell – $28.00

Denim Tote | Disney Faith Trust Pixie Dust – $68.00

Hip Pack | Disney Tinkerbell – $124.00

Circle Crossbody | Disney Big Ben – $208.00

Bow Clutch | Disney Tinkerbell Fairy Garden – $178.00

Marilyn Satchel | Tinkerbell Fairy Garden – $248.00

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!