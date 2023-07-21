Interactive Droidables, Ahsoka Tano Mission Fleet Shuttle Coming Soon from Hasbro

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including new interactive Droidables and a Mission Fleet Jedi Shuttle with Ahsoka Tano figure.

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of toys designed just for younger fans.

The popular Mission Fleet series will see the addition of a Jedi Shuttle piloted by Ahsoka Tano! This ship and character design is inspired by the new Disney+ series Ahsoka that premieres on August 23rd.

Fans were also treated to another fun introduction with the Droidables! These expressive sidekicks measure a stately 4-inches tall and have heads that tilt and spin in every direction. Each is equipped with sound effects and are ready for play right out of the packaging!

The new toys will be available at most major retailers in Summer 2023 and prices range from $19.99-$44.99.

Mission Fleet Shuttle Showdown

Imagine taking on the galaxy with the Star Wars Mission Fleet T-6 Jedi Shuttle Showdown action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes a 2.5-inch-scale Ahsoka Tano figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+. Hasbro's line of Mission Fleet toys includes kid-friendly Star Wars action figures inspired by fan-favorite characters, making them great Star Wars gifts for kids! Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET T-6 JEDI SHUTTLE SHOWDOWN

Includes figure, vehicle, 2 Lightsaber accessories, 2 projectile launchers, and 2 projectiles.

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available to purchase Summer 2023 at most major retailers

Droidables

Meet the STAR WARS DROIDABLES your expressive, de-stressive sidekick! This 4-inch portable pal is packed with 20+ lights and sound effects inspired by characters in the Star Wars galaxy. Rock their heads forward, backward, side to side, and even in a circular motion to discover more than 20 different reactions – happy, sad, excited, and maybe even some hidden surprises. Each interactive figure includes batteries, so kids can start rocking and unlocking sound effects right away. Collect all the characters in the Droidables line! Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.

STAR WARS DROIDABLES BB-8

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Summer 2023

STAR WARS DROIDABLES R2-D2

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Summer 2023

STAR WARS DROIDABLES CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Summer 2023

