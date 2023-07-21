Remembering Tony Bennett With The Muppets

After news broke of the tragic passing of legendary singer Tony Bennett earlier today, our favorite furry friends The Muppets paid tribute to the iconic musician.

Tony Bennett, the timeless crooner whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” died today, July 21st, 2023, at the age of 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Bennett had a decades-long career that brought him admirers and co-collaborators from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, and even Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Earlier today, The Muppets paid tribute Muppets Tonight , and also appeared as himself in Muppets Most Wanted during the song "We're Doing a Sequel".

Elsewhere in the Disney Realm, Bennett was name dropped in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and his popular song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" was featured in both Arachnophobia and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco.

He was also mentioned by name when Mr. Gao joined the Lee family to perform the ritual that will send Mei Lee to the Astral Realm in Pixar Animation Studios' Turning Red.

. Although known for a a series of performances and albums that helped him survive the rise of Rock and Roll and endure himself to fans in later generations, some of which he’d work with – In 2014, at age 88, Bennett broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for “Cheek to Cheek,” his duets project with Lady Gaga.

While known for a slew of records, songs, and a catalog that will stand the test of time, we also sought out a performance by Bennett featuring a cover of a classic Disney Tune which you can listen to below: