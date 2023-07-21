Photos: Checking Out The VAULT: A Hasbro Pulse Store at San Diego Comic Con

As part of the festivities at San Diego Comic Con, Hasbro debuted their first-ever off-site pop up shop, The Vault.

Hasbro is hosting the first pop-up shop offsite, called The VAULT: A Hasbro Pulse Store, and is located at the Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave).

It is in this location where fans can purchase Hasbro Pulse’s best-selling products as well as select convention exclusives. To purchase exclusives, you’ll need a SDCC badge, with a limit of two per customer, while supplies last.

The pop-up shop will be open throughout the run of San Diego Comic Con, operating Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22 from 11am-6pm and Sunday, July 23 from 11am-5pm.

In this location, fans will find products from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, TransFormers and more.