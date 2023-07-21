“The View” Guest List: Paul de Gelder, Jason Reynolds to Appear Week of July 24th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes Presidential candidate, Will Hurd.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 24th-28th:

Monday, July 24 The View honors co-creator Bill Geddie who passed away July 20 at age 68

Tuesday, July 25 Paul de Gelder (shark conservationist and shark attack survivor; Florida Shark: Blood in the Water and Deadly Sharks of Paradise ) “The Ladies Get Lit” Series: The co-hosts’ favorite summer reads

Wednesday, July 26 Jason Reynolds ( Miles Morales Suspended ) “The Ladies Get Lit”

Thursday, July 27 Day of Hot Topics “The Ladies Get Lit”

Friday, July 28 Day of Hot Topics “The Ladies Get Lit”



Stay in the Know:

