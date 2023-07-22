Hailey Helps Scott And Throws A Cool Party While We Focus On That One Key Plot Point In This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

After last week’s episode that accelerated the story of Hailey’s On It! Quite rapidly, we still continue to race toward that one key plot point – Kissing Scott Denoga – with brand new obstacles.

Seas The Day

Fresh on the heels of his breakup with Kristine, we see Scott longing for his now full-on ex-girlfriend. A series of amusing moments where we see how much Scott misses her is cute, but actually reminds us how one-dimensional she is: hats and her trademark squeal.

Enter our three-dimensional lead, Hailey, who is there to help comfort her best friend. However, Beta (who adamantly hates Scott) insists she now get moving with that one key item on her list, “Kiss Scott Denoga.” Hailey would much rather be there for her friend and cheer him up, but what to do? Thankfully, a convenient television nearby is advertising the beautiful Catalina Island and gives Hailey the inspiration she needs, now having a full plan of activities with Scott. Not on that list though, kissing him. Beta, however, convinces her that now is the best time and the trip to Catalina will be the perfect opportunity to tell him how she really feels about him. Now she’s into it. In fact, she made a whole speech practicing what she would say with Beta that Beta even said that that’s perfect and he had no notes.

Cue the musical number while we see a montage of Hailey and Scott heading out to Catalina Island for activities and quasi-romantic dinner at the best restaurant on the island as voted in 1989. Too bad Scott is depressed through the whole montage, and seeing Kristine on Hat House on a nearby television on the island certainly doesn’t help.

After the television (so many conveniently placed in this episode), it’s time for the Water Weenie, and Hailey tempts Scott to make his way across the floating obstacle for the reward of a novelty t-shirt. As he is making his way, pouting, he stops halfway across the inflatable and stops. While Hailey is encouraging him, another patron decides to just jump onto the inflatable, in turn launching Scott into the air where he catches himself on the Zipline high above. While the operator of that attraction says that there is a human on the zip line and there’s no way they can let the next rider go, the passenger mishears and pushes themselves off just hearing “go!” This forces Scott to let go of the cable and come crashing down to a padded surface below.

Fortunately, this whole debacle leads Scott to a revelation – life is too short to keep dwelling and the letting go of the zip line was quite symbolic.

The pair head to dinner at the Cuddle Cove, where Beta has conveniently upgraded their meal and also used a recording of the speech that Hailey gave to emblazon it upon a special cake that will be revealed during the meal to showcase her feelings for her best friend.

As she starts the meal and laying the groundwork for the important things she has to say, Kristine calls her. She answers and finds out that Kristine, despite what happened with Scott, still wants to be friends with her. Guaging her reaction, Hailey suggests that there is a rumor that someone else is interested in Scott – which goes over very poorly with Hailey. Now, herself wanting to keep Kristine as a friend, Hailey heads back to the table and sees the cake on its way to be delivered. She decides to belly flop onto the cake and crushing it so no words can be read, and despite not knowing anything of what was going on, Scott is impressed that they had that much impromptu fun on their day together. The Disney TV Animation version of Sam & Diane continues. For the youth out there – Google that.

Kissed Opportunity

Despite the last episode not really having a task list to be accomplished as the root plot of the story, we return back to familiar territory as Hailey has to complete the list item of throwing a cool party. Of the invited guests, Hailey is anticipating the arrival of Genesis, the coolest kid in school. We are treated to a flashback that made the whole invitation rather pathetic, so it is kind of unclear if Genesis will actually show up.

As for those who are arriving – the first guest is here! And it’s AC. Yuck. He wasn’t even invited. But now that there is someone else at the party, Becker jumps the fence and joins in the “fun” before others arrive. The party is not going well, to a point where Hailey’s watch is already suggesting that she might not complete this task. However, it’s when Genesis shows up that we actually get the idea that she might knock off two items on her list tonight.

Genesis has brought a case of Extreme Soda and her sister’s board game, Kissy Cards. After she explains that the game has a card in it where players must kiss another player, Beta gets Hailey’s attention and pulls her aside. Not only will the game and (probably) toxic soda enhance the party, under the rules and the concept of the game, she can kiss Scott and not upset Kristine. It’s a win win. All Beta has to do is rig the game so that Hailey gets the mega-kiss card that will allow her to do this. After we see some gameplay, the next card is imminent and the one that Hailey needs so Beta uses a magnet to help aim the arrow of the spinner at Hailey, who pulls the kiss card. Now, she has to spin again and Beta is rigging the game the same way so it pulls towards Scott– or AC? What? Beta and Frank (the pet flamingo) are fighting over the magnet and it keeps getting pulled left and right. Finally, the arrow pulls in the direction of Scott and it’s decided. However, as Hailey approaches Scott she stops just inches away and decides that if she’s going to kiss Scott, she doesn’t want to do it like this.

After a table flip in my living room, we get back to the show and Hailey stands up to Genesis that she thinks this game is too much and can’t believe the dares and content of the game. Genesis surprisingly agrees, but didn’t say anything because nobody else was, being proud of Hailey for actually speaking up. Then, the party goes back to the original plan and Hailey actually succeeds in throwing a cool party.

And another day goes on in the world of Hailey’s On It! And we are reminded that this whole kissing Scott task is more of a crucial plot point than completing the rest of her list. Jim and Pam took what, three seasons? Is that the same fate for Hailey’s On It!? Kids, Google that one too if you must.

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes now streaming on Disney+.