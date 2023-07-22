Marvel Comics Announces “Gang War” Major Crossover Event at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Each year, the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel is one of the most anticipated moments of San Diego Comic-Con as it’s where fans gather to learn about the most monumental sagas coming to the Marvel Universe. This year, an epic new crossover event was revealed: Gang War.

What’s Happening:

Spinning out of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of Amazing Spider-Man , Gang War will see a war erupt between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout the Big Apple. Villains are fighting villains. Criminals are fighting criminals. Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., Hydra, and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy.

, will see a war erupt between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout the Big Apple. Villains are fighting villains. Criminals are fighting criminals. Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., Hydra, and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy. For Peter Parker, “going on patrol” isn't enough… and he declares his own war on super-crime. It’s General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!

Big things are brewing, and the battles will spill over into the pages of both Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2022) as well as an all-new limited series launching this November and December.

and (2022) as well as an all-new limited series launching this November and December. Let’s take a look at the comics revealed so far:

Amazing Spider-Man #37 – Rek-Rap returns! Could he help Spider-Man out of the darkness? Maybe if he wasn’t being targeted by the scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades!

Amazing Spider-Man #38 – Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive Repo? The last issue of Amazing Spider-Man before Gang War.

Amazing Spider-Man Gang War: First Strike #1 – The super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. Everything you need to know before Gang War begins is in this special one-shot prelude!

Luke Cage: Gang War #1 – In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But as New York descends into a Gang War, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city!

Spider-Woman #1 – Spider-Man wants to recruit Spider-Woman for a new team as Viper engineers a deadly union between Hydra and Diamondback that’s about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city and burn Jessica’s world to the ground.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #12 – Spider-Man is on the hunt for a new foe before they sink their fangs into Miles’ best friends. Only Blade and Bloodline may know the villain's secrets – but are the vampire hunters keeping secrets of their own? And what is Hobgoblin scheming?

Amazing Spider-Man #39 – Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can’t solve just one problem at a time, so he builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of NYC in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 – New York is under siege as Super Villains and criminal gangs carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales’ job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But he can’t do it alone – the most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides of the war.

Daredevil: Gang War #1 – The only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation: Elektra, former assassin turned Daredevil.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14 – The Prowler joins the fight. But is he a friend or foe in the Gang War?

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #1 – Gang War has thrown the crime lords and Super Heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception!

For more information, and release dates, visit Marvel.com. Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.