Marvel Comics Reveals A Brand New Punisher Making His Debut In November

A reveal during San Diego Comic Con promises a brand new Punisher will make his debut in a brand new saga that will launch this November.

Revealed during the MARVEL : Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a new PUNISHER will make his vengeful debut in an all-new ongoing comic series!

Revealed during the MARVEL : Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a new PUNISHER will make his vengeful debut in an all-new ongoing comic series! The new comic series will be penned by award-winning writer David Pepose ( Savage Avengers, Moon Knight : City of the Dead) and drawn by superstar artist Dave Wachter ( Planet of the Apes, X-Men Legends) . Covers will be illustrated by artist and industry veteran Rod Reis.

and drawn by superstar artist Dave Wachter ( . Covers will be illustrated by artist and industry veteran Rod Reis. Last week, Marvel Comics teased a single question: Who is the Punisher? Series writer David Pepose revealed the answer: Joe Garrison, saying “The man might be different, but the punishment remains the same. I wanted to introduce the Danny Ketch to Frank’s Johnny Blaze.”

In this action-packed new PUNISHER saga, Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Enter a new Punisher: retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent Joe Garrison. But what brings him back into action? What put Joe Garrison on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive? Pepose added, “I asked myself ‘How do we build a bigger table? And how do we invite as many readers as possible?’ For existing fans of the Punisher and for new fans, this is a story that’s not going to sacrifice any of the attitude, any of the action, and we are not letting the pedal off the metal.”

The Marvel Universe will meet the next generation of punishment this fall when the start of a new PUNISHER era on shelves at your local comic shop starting November 8th.

era on shelves at your local comic shop starting November 8th. Fans will be able to grab these comics and more at their local comic book shop, and redeem and read a digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in their print comic.