SeaWorld Orlando Teases Potential New 2024 Family Coaster Project

In what could potentially be a yearly tradition, SeaWorld Orlando threw a bone to roller coaster enthusiasts this week, when they tweeted a photo of coaster track delivered to the park, likely for a highly rumored 2024 coaster addition.

What’s Happening:

Yes, you read that right. Following Ice Breaker in 2022 and Pipeline: The Surf Coaster this year, next year might just see another new coaster added to SeaWorld Orlando.

Various different rumor websites have been reporting on SeaWorld Orlando’s “Project Toboggan,” reported to be a new family coaster serving as a replacement for the defunct dark ride, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.

That ride closed with the park in 2020 when the pandemic first hit, and never reopened. However, the connected penguin exhibit has remained open.

Rumors indicate that the dark ride section of the building will now house a station and some show scenes for this new family launch coaster.

Construction is underway on the project, with Antarctica blocked and walled off on one side, while the penguin exhibit remains open.

The new coaster has been rumored to be a family coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the same manufacturers behind four other coasters at the park: Kraken, Manta, Mako, and the new Pipeline.

ParkFans.net has an excellent article

SeaWorld’s official Twitter account tweeted the tweet embedded below, showcasing the new, black coaster track, and seemingly confirming B&M as the manufacturer, by showing the track as shipping from the company’s home country of Switzerland: