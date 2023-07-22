SeaWorld Orlando Teases Potential New 2024 Family Coaster Project

In what could potentially be a yearly tradition, SeaWorld Orlando threw a bone to roller coaster enthusiasts this week, when they tweeted a photo of coaster track delivered to the park, likely for a highly rumored 2024 coaster addition.
What’s Happening:
- Yes, you read that right. Following Ice Breaker in 2022 and Pipeline: The Surf Coaster this year, next year might just see another new coaster added to SeaWorld Orlando.
- Various different rumor websites have been reporting on SeaWorld Orlando’s “Project Toboggan,” reported to be a new family coaster serving as a replacement for the defunct dark ride, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.
- That ride closed with the park in 2020 when the pandemic first hit, and never reopened. However, the connected penguin exhibit has remained open.
- Rumors indicate that the dark ride section of the building will now house a station and some show scenes for this new family launch coaster.
- Construction is underway on the project, with Antarctica blocked and walled off on one side, while the penguin exhibit remains open.
- The new coaster has been rumored to be a family coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the same manufacturers behind four other coasters at the park: Kraken, Manta, Mako, and the new Pipeline.
- ParkFans.net has an excellent article breaking down the various elements and layout of the proposed coaster, in addition to a video recreating the coaster’s layout based on the plans.
- SeaWorld’s official Twitter account tweeted the tweet embedded below, showcasing the new, black coaster track, and seemingly confirming B&M as the manufacturer, by showing the track as shipping from the company’s home country of Switzerland: