Terror Continues With “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” This October

It’s the scariest Spidey story of the year! Following September’s Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0, the print version of the acclaimed Infinity Comic, writer Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra will reunite for an all-new Spine-Tingling Spider-Man series in October.

What’s Happening:

Ahmed and Ferreyra’s horror saga shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel

After a fight with Spider-Cide, Spider-Man gets taken on the scariest ride of his life as he finds himself in the most terrifying haunted house possible. Who took Peter’s powers? Who took Peter’s friends and family? Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down PERMANENTLY?!

Be there when the Spidey mythos is turned inside out once more in Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1 this October.

What They’re Saying: