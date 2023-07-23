“Shark Tank” Star Daymond John Granted Restraining Order Against Three Former Contestants

Daymond John of Shark Tank fame has been granted a permanent restraining order against three former contestants, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani, who appeared on the show in 2014, were ordered by a New Jersey federal court to stop speaking publicly about their experience with John.

The Bakers were also ordered to clear “disparaging” social media posts about John and their business relationship.

Court papers claim that they were posting on social media about their alleged “nightmare” experience with the Shark Tank star.

star. Court filings state Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, the Bakers’ company, are accusing John of trying to take control of their entity. “All the Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling, referring to the DF Ventures entity John set up to do business with the family. “These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter.”

The Bakers had previously claimed to the LA Times that John and his associates had misled them, tried to take their business, and deprived them of profits in the show’s aftermath.

When appearing on Shark Tank, the Bakers accepted an on-air offer from John for a $300,000 investment for 30% of their boneless ribs company, which was later revised off-air to $100,000 for a greater 35% stake.

