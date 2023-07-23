San Diego Skies Light Up With “Futurama” Drone Show During Comic-Con

Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a wonderful drone show featuring the characters of Futurama ahead of the return of the series on July 24th on Hulu.

As part of the festivities at San Diego Comic-Con and the Hulu Animayhem Activation, a special drone show took place in skies above San Diego celebrating the return of the fan-favorite series, Futurama.

As the drones took flight, they took the form of several characters from the duration of the series, including Fry, Leela, Nibbler, and even Hypnotoad before shifting into letters and reminding attendees that the series returns on July 24th.

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone.

New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles.

Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Returning cast members include John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Season 11 of Futurama premieres Monday, July 24th with one episode.

New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays on Hulu.