Knott’s Scary Farm Tickets Going On Sale Monday, July 24th

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that tickets for this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm event will go on sale tomorrow, July 24th, in addition to teasing what’s to come for the 50th year of the event.

What’s Happening:

This year marks 50 years of never-ending nightmares at Knott's Scary Farm. The spine-tingling tradition is Southern California's longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event.

Starting Monday, tickets go on sale for a frightful experience that has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched.

This year's lineup is a culmination of five decades of terror that no one will want to miss select nights from September 21st through October 31st. For those counting, that's 29 fearful nights of horror.

This anniversary's lineup includes 10 frightening mazes, 5 sinister scare zones and 4 hair-raising shows. Guests can expect to uncover unforgettable experiences that will usher in characters from Haunt history.

