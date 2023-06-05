Knott’s Scary Farm Reintroducing Season Passes for 50th Anniversary Season

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that Season Passes for their popular Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween event will be going on sale beginning tomorrow, June 6th.
What’s Happening:
- For the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm, Season Passes will be available, for the first time in quite a few years.
- 2023 Season Passholders will have the opportunity to purchase the Scary Farm Season Pass add-on for $149, plus taxes and fees, beginning tomorrow, June 6th, at 6:00 a.m.
- Non-Season Passholders will have the opportunity to purchase standalone Scary Farm Season Passes for $159, plus taxes and fees, beginning June 9th at 10:00 a.m.
- Quantities are limited, so grab yours before they disappear into the fog…
More on Knott’s Scary Farm:
- Knott's Scary Farm is Southern California's longest running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. With 50 years of never-ending nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott's Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched. This year's lineup is a culmination of decades of terror that no one will want to miss.
- The event takes place select nights starting September 14th – October 31st.
- Later this month, Knott’s is hosting talent auditions for this year’s event.
- Check out our event recap from last year’s edition of Knott’s Scary Farm.