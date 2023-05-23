Knott’s Scary Farm 50th Anniversary Talent Auditions Taking Place Next Month

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm, and the park is already preparing with a series of in-person auditions scheduled for next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm is seeking energetic and dynamic performers of all types to provide Halloween themed entertainment for the 50th year of Knott’s Scary Farm.
  • Performers should be resilient and able to adapt quickly, improvise, and remain “in-character” for extended periods of time.
  • An ideal candidate is available to work all rehearsals and event dates.
  • While you’ll of course be dressed as a monster during the event, the park asks that you come dressed as yourself for the audition.
  • The in-person auditions will be held on June 16, 17, 24, and 25.
  • More information is available at the Knott’s Jobs website.

About Knott’s Scary Farm:

  • Knott's Scary Farm is Southern California's longest running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. With 50 years of never-ending nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott's Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched. This year's lineup is a culmination of decades of terror that no one will want to miss.
  • The event takes place select nights starting September 14th – October 31st.
  • Check out our event recap from last year’s edition of Knott’s Scary Farm.