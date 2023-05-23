Knott’s Scary Farm 50th Anniversary Talent Auditions Taking Place Next Month

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm, and the park is already preparing with a series of in-person auditions scheduled for next month.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm is seeking energetic and dynamic performers of all types to provide Halloween themed entertainment for the 50th year of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Performers should be resilient and able to adapt quickly, improvise, and remain “in-character” for extended periods of time.

An ideal candidate is available to work all rehearsals and event dates.

While you’ll of course be dressed as a monster during the event, the park asks that you come dressed as yourself for the audition.

The in-person auditions will be held on June 16, 17, 24, and 25.

More information is available at the Knott’s Jobs website

About Knott’s Scary Farm: