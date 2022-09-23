Event Recap: Knott’s Scary Farm Delivers Another Solid Year of Haunted Mazes, Attractions, and Shows for 2022

One of the most popular and longest-running Halloween theme park haunt events returned to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California last night as Knott’s Scary Farm 2022 launched with plenty of delightfully spooky offerings for this year.

I had the pleasure of attending opening night of Knott’s Scary Farm yesterday evening, and I’m very pleased to report that Knott’s Berry Farm has delivered another incredibly solid season’s worth of frights and fiendish fun.

Watch Knott's Scary Farm opening moment 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

The opening moment in Ghost Town depicted in the video above represents just the very beginning of what this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm event has to offer. Guests are going to want to make a bee-line directly over to one of the new haunted mazes, entitled “Bloodline 1842,” which reintroduces the interactive “shoot-’em-up” element from the departed maze “Special Ops: Infected” of years past, but adds a fun steampunk twist. Check out the video below for a full walkthrough of the experience, which is located near the GhostRider roller coaster.

Watch "Bloodline 1842" NEW interactive maze at Knott's Scary Farm 2022:

The other new maze for this season is called “The Grimoire” (a word that means a book of magic spells and incantations), which combines 80’s teen horror movies with witchcraft and even a bit of time-travel thrown in for good measure. I was very impressed with the set design, storytelling, and character performances in both new mazes at Knott’s this year. Check out the full walkthrough video of “The Grimoire” below.

Watch "The Grimoire" NEW haunted maze at Knott's Scary Farm 2022:

While at Knott’s Berry Farm last night, I had to pick up the very first limited-edition Knott’s Scary Farm tiki mug, which is available for purchase at Cordy’s Corner.

Attendees will also want to take note of Knott’s current chaperone policy, which is in effect for all nights of Scary Farm 2022.

During our visit last night we walked through all the excellent mazes (returning examples include “The Depths,” “Dark Entities,” “Wax Works,” “Origins: The Curse of Calico,” “Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind,” “Pumpkin Eater,” and my personal favorite– “Dark Ride”), rode the Timber Mountain Log Ride (transformed once again into its fun “Halloween Hootenanny” overlay), and enjoyed eerily atmospheric Scare Zones like Ghost Town Streets, CarnEvil, The Hollow, Forsaken Lake, and Gore-ing 20s (all of which are returning from previous years). Other entertainment offerings include the “Carnaval du Grotesque” on the Calico Mine Stage, “Conjurers: Dark Magic” in the Bird Cage Theatre, and “Puppet Up! Uncensored” in the Walter Knott Theater. Plus, you just never know what kind of creepy creatures you’ll run into around the pathways of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs on select dates from now through October 31st. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.