Knott’s Scary Farm Brings Unimaginable New Scares from September 22nd – October 31st

The most immersive Halloween experience in Southern California, Knott's Scary Farm, returns with unimaginable new scares and terrifying twists for its 49th frightful year.

What’s Happening:

Every inch of the park transforms into everyone’s worst nightmare as the most horrendous monsters await around every corner ready to turn you into their next victim.

This year, guests will come face to face with their most horrifying fears as they brave through the park’s 17 haunted experiences, including five spine-chilling scare zones, nine monstrous mazes, and three sinister shows.

Knott's Scary Farm is back for 26 terrifying nights from September 22nd – October 31st.

New Offerings:

Bloodline 1842 (Maze) – Armed with the latest Bellatorian weaponry, you can choose to heed the call to action and embark on a perilous journey with the immortal Daybreakers. Travel through the busy city streets of Valdonia while hunting the bloodthirsty Valhymphri in an all-out war. Bring light into the darkness, survive the vicious onslaught of vampires, and bring honor to your order!

The Grimoire (Maze) – Turn the page and enter the world of an ancient relic whose dark stories exist purely to turn your greatest nightmares into a reality. Enter the world of a mysterious spell book and escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within!

Beyond the Fog: A behind-the-scenes tour of Knott’s Scary Farm

Behind the scenes of Knott's Scary Farm, an army of talented builders and creators work hard to make California's original and most haunting Halloween event a success. For the first time, you can pull back the veil for a Lights On, Frights Off Tour. Join us for a 3-hour behind-the-scenes look at Knott's Scary Farm where you’ll learn the history of Scary Farm and take part in a walking tour of multiple Knott's Scary Farm mazes with the lights on! Grab your walking shoes for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to go Beyond the Fog.

Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque (Show) – Calico Mine Stage

Step right up and walk into the mystique and darkness of the malevolent Le Magnifique Carnaval Du Grotesque. This reimagined show features a collection of death-defying feats and dangerous carnival acts to delight your darkest desires and fill your senses with terror.

Conjurers: Dark Magic (Show) – Bird Cage Theater

The fog in Calico is thick. The screams of the denizens of the night echo all around. The only safe place to take refuge is in The Bird Cage Theatre with this newest evolution of the Conjurers magic show. You know the place, right next to the Undertaker. It seems that with death no longer the end, the Undertaker has nearly been run out of business. Fortunately, in all his dealings with death and the afterlife, he's got a few tricks up his sleeve. Tricks will come in handy as he crosses over to the other side to show our still-living guests what he's learned.

Returning Mazes:

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind – Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. Give in and succumb to the hypnotist Mesmer and his sinister sideshow, as it preys on your hidden fears. Release your inner thoughts and descend into a world of madness, torture, and eerie enlightenment. There you will uncover the grotesque secrets hidden as you brave through the most terrifying show ever created.

Wax Works – Mysterious lights and strange noises have begun to emanate from the eerie abandoned wax museum. It's rumored that blood-curdling screams can be heard echoing through the halls of Wax Works as victims are horrifyingly submerged into a scorching hot cauldron of bubbling wax. The once prominent plastic surgeon, Dr. Augustus Scratch, has been seen tinkering at night and is now ready to show off his beautiful yet terrifying life-like masterpieces of hot molten wax and bloody flesh. Take a closer look at his gruesome works of art and try to escape his deadly grip or become the newest masterpiece to add to his collection.

Origins: The Curse of Calico – Pierce the veil of time and discover the secret of the evil fog that hangs over Knott's Scary Farm in Origins: The Curse of Calico. Unearth the sinister paranormal activity that plagues the town as Sarah Marshall is put on trial for her suspected crimes of witchcraft. All will be unveiled when the Green Witch rises and curses the townsfolk, transforming all who have accused her into a wicked horde of malicious creatures with an eternal quench for the living.

Pumpkin Eater – Watch your head as you navigate the twisted passages as you come face to face with the pumpkin monsters that lurk in the dark of the Pumpkin Eater maze. The notorious creature is on the prowl, hidden within the dark confines of the haunted town he once terrorized. To escape the sinister Pumpkin Eater's wrath, all who enter must go on a quest through the silent town of victims, face a cave of crawling insects and solve the labyrinth of thorns that blocks the way out. Enjoy one last slice of terror as this legendary journey through a colonial nightmare comes to a horrific end.

Dark Ride – Pull down that lap bar for one final spin through an abandoned carnival ride where cruel carnie folk still linger in the shadows in Dark Ride: Castle of Chaos. The carnival has become a refuge for freaks and carnies. Now those shunned performers have created a dark world of terror which they plan to unleash on those who enter. Dark Ride will lead brave visitors through a treacherous path and into the bowels of a long-neglected attraction, as sinister shadows and horrifying scenes cast gloom over the once pleasant ride. It's everyone's worst nightmare, being helplessly trapped inside an abandoned carnival ride without a way out. Escape quickly, as the ol’ carnival ride is about to be shut down for good and with it any chance of ever getting out alive.

The Depths – A heavy fog drapes over an abandoned port village where ancient creatures lurk inside the pitch-black underground caves hidden below the seaside shores. The Nightwatch Mining Crew has mysteriously disappeared, and village rumors point to the eerie tunnels the town sits upon. But be warned, all who have entered have never resurfaced. Myths of the terrifying horrors that lurk within the cave have often been whispered but never confirmed. Did the crew meet their demise at the hand of vicious creatures that live within the cave? Journey into the ominous caverns to discover if the superstitions revolving around the cave are true or not.

Dark Entities – Teleport beyond earth into a realm where the darkness is absolute. In the depths of space, a lone station faces terror beyond all imagination. An extraterrestrial mutation has invaded the station, and it's on the prowl for new hosts. The unearthly inhabitants' force increases as it feeds on its unwilling victims. Escape the dark entities before their deadly force eliminates all living forms aboard the station. There's nowhere to escape when time is running out!

Returning Scare Zones:

Knott's Scary Farm is far more than a collection of haunted attractions. Every night monsters spill out onto the streets and turn theme park midways into murderous scare zones. From the world-famous Ghost Town Streets to the Boardwalk area filled with evil clowns, there's nowhere to hide in Knott's Scary Farm.

Step back into the dark decadence of a by-gone era as the scare zone The Gore-ing 20's terrorizes even the bravest and most brutal souls. Here gangsters run illicit hooch for the ghostly revelers as the otherworldly musicians play the music of the damned. Tell the Bouncer the secret password, and you'll have the time of your life for as long as it lasts.

Ghost Town Streets is the original and largest, most terrifying scare zone that started it all. Bands of half-human, half-animal monsters prowl the streets and inhabit the fog, and beware the notoriously stunning sliders, who lunge from fog-filled corners of the land.

On the Boardwalk, deviant clowns crave your undying attention in the CARNEVIL scare zone.

Saddle up for one final ride through the bramble filled passageways of The Hollow scare zone. The treacherous Witches of the Hollow, and their armies of creatures have risen once again to battle with the Witch Hunter.

The Lake underneath Silver Bullet recedes to reveal the Forsaken Lake scare zone, where gothic creatures ravaged by the dark and murky waters wander from their crypts preying on unsuspecting visitors, looking for victims to drag back to their watery graves.

Returning Favorites:

Puppet Up! Uncensored – Walter Knott Theatre

Returning nightly to Knott's Scary Farm for the 2022 season, Puppet Up! – Uncensored is an outrageous, off-the-cuff live show featuring a combination of improvisational comedy and the magic of puppetry performed by a cast of world-class comedian puppeteers from The Jim Henson Company. Created by legendary puppeteer and award-winning director Brian Henson and directed by Patrick Bristow ( Curb Your Enthusiasm , Whose Line Is It Anyway? ), Puppet Up! – Uncensored is no ordinary puppet show. The content is driven by audience suggestions and participation in proper uncensored form, topped with the zany antics and naughty shenanigans of the colorful and brazen puppet cast.

Puppet Up! – Uncensored will be performed three times each night at Knott's Scary Farm and is intended for mature audiences.

Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny (Attraction Overlay)

The Timber Mountain Log Ride residents celebrate the Halloween Hootenanny, which adds a seasonal twist to a park favorite. Mysterious creatures of Timber Mountain that live out in the woods and caverns join the citizens as they honor the season at the Halloween Hootenanny. The Ride's interior features surprises as guests venture past the Calico Coffin Creeper band, the town's green witch, and splash down Skull Mountain through a labyrinth of jack-o-lanterns all set to an original soundtrack by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies.

Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show – The Factory Store

Into the Fog is an art show specially curated for the discerning Scary Farm fan. The show is home to a collection of original art by unique and talented artists from across the country. These artists have drawn inspiration from Knott's Scary Farm's rich 49-year history, and you're sure to find an original or print you'll want to take home with you. Along with the Scary Farm art show, you can find all sorts of souvenirs any Halloween fan will be dying to get their hands on.

It should be noted that the recently introduced chaperone policy will be extended to all nights of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Under the policy, all general park guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.

