Hulu Shares First Look at New Original Film “Miguel Wants to Fight”

Hulu has shared a first look at their upcoming original film, Miguel Wants to Fight, which premieres on August 16th.

What’s Happening:

) as high school junior Miguel, who despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends — the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tongued Srini (Suraj Partha) — enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight. The cast also includes Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco and Andrea Navedo.

The film was directed by Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez ( Saturday Night Live ) and was written by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano of Amazon Freevee’s Primo

) and was written by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano of Amazon Freevee’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Rodriguez produced, with Jimmy Price and Michael Glassman serving as executive producers.