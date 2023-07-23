SDCC 2023: New Comics Revealed During Annual Women of Marvel Panel

During the annual Women of Marvel panel today at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, an impressive line-up of speakers revealed what’s next for Marvel’s woman-led projects.

The panel featured Editor Sarah Brunstad, Sana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel ), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders ( New Mutants: Lethal Legion ), Melissa Flores ( Spider-Gwen: On Tour , Marvel’s Voices: Echo ) and Jody Houser ( Star Wars : Obi-Wan Kenobi ).

Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of the Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6th.

podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6th. A slew of new female character-led comics were also announced, including:

Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 – written by Melissa Flores, art by Enid Balám, on sale December 2023.

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #3 – written by Jody Houser, art by Salvador Larroca, on sale November 2023.

As Obi-Wan searches for allies to help him evade the Empire… he must face his greatest failure: Darth Vader!

Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics including:

Marvel Meow #13 – by writer, artist, and colorist Nao Fuji, launches July 28th.

Love Unlimited: Gambit & Rogue #61 – written by Preeti Chhibber, art by Carola Borelli, launches August 3rd.

Avengers Unlimited #58 – written by Kalinda Vazquez, art by Alba Glez and Walden Wong, launches August 8th.

X-Men Unlimited #100 – written by Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams, art by Noemi Vettori, launches August 14th.

Marvel's Voices: Echo #64 – written by Melissa Flores, art by Kyle Charles, launches August 16th.

Marvel’s Voices: Nightshade #71 – written by Stephanie Williams, art by Hector Barros, launches Fall 2023.

