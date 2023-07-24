Accessorize with Disney Way with Trendy Belts and Shoes at Hot Topic

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of adorable Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies and today we’re looking at belts and shoes!

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Disney-themed belts and shoes that are cute, stylish, trendy and all around fun.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some cute Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at footwear and the oh, so essential belt with designs inspired by Disney franchises and brands including The Little Mermaid, Black Panther, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share spanning several shoe types and belt styles so you can find the perfect look for you!

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Chain Belt With Charms

Sometimes in life you need something to hold you (or your clothes) up. Enter the belt! This essential fashion accessory usually serves the support purpose, but sometimes it’s just there because it looks great. Hot Topic has both options at the ready for Disney fans such as a Star Wars chain and charm style inspired by Ahsoka Tano (see above) or the ultra cool seatbelt design like these Aladdin and Ratatouille offerings.

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Remy Houndstooth Seatbelt Belt

Disney Aladdin Jasmine Palace Flowers Seatbelt Belt

If your favorite skirt, dress or pair of pants could use a pop of color, then you’ll want to check out these statement belts with signature buckles like the Disney “D” or a hibiscus flower from Lilo and Stitch.

Disney Signature D Logo Gold Buckle Yellow Vegan Leather Belt

Disney Lilo & Stitch Hibiscus Flower Belt

For the franchise fanatics there’s plenty of representation for Star Wars and Marvel like the clamp belts shown here. Comic panels get a new look on this Marvel belt, while Stormroopers take the spotlight on a Star Wars design complete with Imperial insignia.

Marvel Retro Comic Panels Clamp Belt

Star Wars Stormtrooper Galactic Empire Insignia Clamp Belt

Now onto the shoes! Put your best foot forward or simply hop on the scene and wow your friends in cute kicks starring Ariel and her aquatic friends from The Little Mermaid. Then when you get home slip on some pink Winnie the Pooh slides so you can enjoy being barefoot while keeping your feet cushioned.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Lace-Up Sneakers

Disney Winnie The Pooh Friends Slides

If Jack Skellington is your Pumpkin King and Halloween Town in the palace you most dream of visiting, then make your dream come true through your shoes. We love the edgy feminine look of the black and pink sneakers that feature Sally on one shoe and Jack on the other. For something a bit more sinister (but not really) a debossed combat boot with pinstripe lining is sure to turn heads.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack & Sally Barbed Wire Lace-Up Sneakers

The Nightmare Before Christmas Debossed Combat Boots

Wakanda Forever! We wrap up this Hot Topic spotlight with Black Panther footwear that’s admittedly is not as cool as the sneakers Shuri designed. However, while these don’t have any Wakandan technology, they do feature the Black Panther logo so you should feel like royalty when wearing them.

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Logo Slippers

Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Slides

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!