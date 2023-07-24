80s Era Sensational Six Shine on Melody Ehsani’s Mickey & Friends Collection Launching July 30th

We might not have big holidays filling up every day of the calendar, but there is something to celebrate each day of the year! July 30th marks International Friendship Day and who better to represent being pals than Mickey & Friends? Designer Melody Ehsani (ME.) is putting her spin on classic characters with a new leisure collection that’s full of vintage inspired designs. Oh, boy!

Your closet is due for a Disney update and this year Melody Ehsani has exactly what you need with the brand new ME. | Disney Mickey & Friends Collection .

. Drawing on themes of friendship, nostalgia and Minnie Mouse’s iconic style, this vibrant apparel series features vintage-inspired designs of Mickey, Minnie Mouse and Disney friends with an ME. twist.

Fans can expect to see the entire Sensational Six represented as comfy and stylish offerings including: Leisure set Baseball shirt Jacket and shorts set Sport Bra Socks Bucket Hat Pants And more

Whether you’re a Disney diehard or just interested in acquiring the latest fashion trends, you can’t go wrong with the ME. | Disney Mickey & Friends Collection.

As mentioned above, the assortment is big on nostalgia and brings an elevated, ME. edge to pieces featuring prints inspired by ‘80s Disney bedsheets from our childhood dreams!

The full ME. | Disney collection will be available to purchase starting on July 30th aka International Friendship Day.

starting on July 30th aka International Friendship Day. Prices range from $12.00-$110.00. Check back soon for links to the individual items!

