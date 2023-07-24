UNIQLO Introduces New Series of Mickey Mouse Stands T-Shirts for the Whole Family

As the UNIQLO and Disney partnership continues, fans have more and more options for lifestyle apparel that fits their personal style. This summer, the clothing brand is bringing more Mickey Mouse to their T-shirt line with comfortable unisex tees for adults and kids.

What’s Happening:

Global icon Mickey Mouse is never far from our thoughts and he certainly is popping up on apparel collections inspired by his upbeat personality.

UNIQLO’s ongoing partnership with Disney spotlights the main mouse on their Mickey Stands collection

To ensure fans are never bored, UNIQLO is presenting several new designs featuring Mickey’s iconic standing pose, as depicted by Disney's top creators. Whether you love sketches, chrome, rainbow confetti, or abstract artwork, there's something in the Mickey Mouse collection that’ll speak to you!

Fans can shop the Mickey Stands UT collection now online and at select UNIQLO stores

Links to the individual items can be found below!

Mickey Stands UT Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirts

“This limited-edition collection, available only at UNIQLO, was made possible through a joint project with Disney. Mickey Mouse as envisioned by Disney's designers is expressed on each and every T-shirt. The poses may be standard, but Mickey Mouse that each of us envisions is so different. Let's Find your Mickey.”

Got a little one who loves Mickey Mouse? Check out these matching Mickey Mouse tees for kids that’ll be available on August 7th.

More Mickey Mouse at UNIQLO:

While you’re waiting for your order to arrive, why not try out UNIQLO’s Mickey Stands UT Puzzle Game

