Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Returning for a Lucky 7th Season of “American Idol” on ABC

The historic star-maker competition series American Idol welcomes back music industry legends and iconic judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America’s next singing sensation for season seven on ABC.

The 22nd season of American Idol , lucky number seven on ABC, is set to return in spring 2024.

Auditions kick off Wednesday, August 2nd, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, which discovered last year's winner, Iam Tongi.

Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

Beginning with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre for the first time in "IAA" history. Auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.