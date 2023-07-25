Disneyland and Magic Key Holders Reach Settlement in $5 Million Lawsuit

According to the Orange County Register, Disney has reached a Magic Key settlement from a lawsuit that claims that Disneyland has misled their most loyal fans by limiting capacity and restricting reservations.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has settled with a Magic Key annual passholder who claimed that the Disneyland Resort

This complaint was filed by Jenale Nielsen, a Disneyland Magic Key annual passholder. According to court documents, Nielsen’s motion for court approval of the class-action settlement is due August 31.

The $5 million suit that was filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on behalf of Magic Key annual passholders alleges that Disney reduced them to a “second class” ticket which had limited Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit each day.

“Details about the settlement and what it means for passholders will be announced by August 31st,” according to MiceChat. “We’re keeping an eye on it, but don’t expect to get rich on your payout.”