Disneyland Paris Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at What Goes Into Disney D-Light

Disney Parks shared on their TikTock page a behind the scenes look at what goes into the popular show at Disneyland Paris Disney D-Light.
What's Happening:
- See a little behind the scenes look at what goes into the remarkable show Disney D-Light at Disneyland Paris.
- They say “when you have drones, you can do anything”.
- Check out the video below.
About Disney D-Light: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)
- As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a brand-new magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle as if by magic, followed by the spectacular Disney Dreams!
- It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day.