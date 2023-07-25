Disneyland Paris Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at What Goes Into Disney D-Light

Disney Parks shared on their TikTock page a behind the scenes look at what goes into the popular show at Disneyland Paris Disney D-Light.

What's Happening:

  • See a little behind the scenes look at what goes into the remarkable show Disney D-Light at Disneyland Paris.
  • They say “when you have drones, you can do anything”.
  • Check out the video below.

When you have drones, you can do anything!💡✨ #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneylandParis #DisneyDLight #DroneShow #Drones #DisneyCastLife

About Disney D-Light: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

  • As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a brand-new magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle as if by magic, followed by the spectacular Disney Dreams!​
  • It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day.