Hulu Orders New Documentary On the Kidnapping Hoax of Sherri Papini

According to Variety, Hulu has ordered a new documentary series on the Sherri Papini disappearance story.
What’s Happening:
- Filmmakers Erin Lee Carr, Michael Beach Nichols and Marwar Junction Productions will dive into the six-year journey of Sherri Papini’s disappearance to her arrest and the ripple effects of the case which was felt across the nation.
- Sherri Papini was only 34 years old when she disappeared from a neighborhood in Northern California.
- This left her family, including her husband Keith Papini, at the center of a global news story as they waited for answers.
- 22 days after searching, she was found alive, buried and battered with a metal chain tied around her waist.
- She claimed that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint and tortured for three weeks by her captors.
- Six weeks after the disappearance, Sherri Papini had lied to the FBI about her kidnapping and began serving 18 months in prison.
- There's no word yet on when this limited series will be released.